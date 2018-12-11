MLB Rumors: Red Sox Listening To Offers On Rick Porcello, Jackie Bradley Jr.

It took longer than normal, but the first juicy Boston Red Sox rumors of the offseason have arrived.
A slew of reports emerged Tuesday afternoon indicating the Red Sox are looking to make significant trades in an attempt to cut payroll. USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the New York Post’s Joel Sherman all chimed in with various bits of information, but the common thread appears to be that Rick Porcello is on the trade block. Nightengale and and Sherman also cited rival executives in reporting that Boston is willing to listen to offers for Jackie Bradley Jr., too.
Nightengale also reported that Xander Bogaerts’ name has been tossed around, but he was the only insider of the three to do so.
There’s a lot to digest, but here are the most relevant tweets:
These are just rumors and speculation, of course, so Red Sox fans should take this information with a heavy dose of salt.
Nevertheless, it appears the Red Sox aren’t looking to stand pat after winning the World Series.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP