Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to notch their third straight win Tuesday night when they welcome to the Arizona Coyotes to TD Garden.
This will be the final meeting of the 2018-19 NHL regular season between the two clubs. Boston earned a 2-1 win in Glendale on Nov. 17 thanks in large part to a stellar 32-save performance from Jaroslav Halak.
Halak will start Tuesday’s content on the bench, however, as Tuukka Rask is set to get the nod in between the pipes for a second consecutive game. Rask turned away 27 of 28 shots in the Bruins’ overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
The B’s are projected to make one minor tweak to their lineup coming off Sunday’s win, as Joakim Nordstrom and Danton Heinen will swap spots on the second and third line. David Krejci will celebrate his 800th career game by centering Boston’s top line.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:
BOSTON BRUINS (16-10-4)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes
Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen
Gemel Smith–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
John Moore–Steven Kampfer
Tuukka Rask
ARIZONA COYOTES (13-13-2)
Lawson Crouse–Nick Schmaltz–Clayton Keller
Alex Galchenyuk–Derek Stepan–Christian Fischer
Richard Panik–Brad Richardson–Nick Cousins
Conor Garland–Mario Kempe–Josh Archibald
Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Ilya Lyubushkin
Alex Goligoski–Niklas Hjalmarsson
Jordan Oesterle–Jakob Chychrun
Darcy Kuemper
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
