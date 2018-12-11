Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to notch their third straight win Tuesday night when they welcome to the Arizona Coyotes to TD Garden.

This will be the final meeting of the 2018-19 NHL regular season between the two clubs. Boston earned a 2-1 win in Glendale on Nov. 17 thanks in large part to a stellar 32-save performance from Jaroslav Halak.

Halak will start Tuesday’s content on the bench, however, as Tuukka Rask is set to get the nod in between the pipes for a second consecutive game. Rask turned away 27 of 28 shots in the Bruins’ overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

The B’s are projected to make one minor tweak to their lineup coming off Sunday’s win, as Joakim Nordstrom and Danton Heinen will swap spots on the second and third line. David Krejci will celebrate his 800th career game by centering Boston’s top line.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:

BOSTON BRUINS (16-10-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen

Gemel Smith–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

ARIZONA COYOTES (13-13-2)

Lawson Crouse–Nick Schmaltz–Clayton Keller

Alex Galchenyuk–Derek Stepan–Christian Fischer

Richard Panik–Brad Richardson–Nick Cousins

Conor Garland–Mario Kempe–Josh Archibald

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Ilya Lyubushkin

Alex Goligoski–Niklas Hjalmarsson

Jordan Oesterle–Jakob Chychrun

Darcy Kuemper

