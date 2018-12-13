MLB Rumors: This Team ‘Front Runner’ To Sign Bryce Harper In Free Agency

Bryce Harper’s eventual free-agent signing might not spark as many fireworks as initially expected.

Harper’s next home has been a topic of conversation since the start of the 2018 Major League Baseball season. And while most believed Harper ultimately would sign with a big-market club, that might not end up being the case.

CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden on Wednesday provided the latest update on Harper’s free agency, and the reported frontrunner for the star outfielder might not be who you would expect.

“The front runner right now, believe it or not, is the Chicago White Sox.”@JimBowdenGM tells @AdamSchein that it’s the White Sox who are in the lead for Bryce Harper's services. #T2S pic.twitter.com/XoXndaF0F2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 12, 2018

If Harper’s leading factor in his free agency decision is, in fact, money, then there’s no surprise the Chicago White Sox are in the mix. The White Sox have more than enough to spend, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a better player than Harper to spearhead the franchise’s upcoming wave of talent.

The problem is, however, it’s anyone’s guess as to when Chicago will return to being a playoff team. If Harper wants to win now, he likely won’t find much success with the South Siders. Then again, it’s certainly easier to be patient with a substantially larger bank account.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports