David Price Explains Why He Didn’t Care About Proving People Wrong In Playoffs

David Price shut quite a few people up this October, but he doesn’t seem to care about that.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander, who was notorious for melting down in the postseason throughout his career, exorcised the playoff demons during the Sox’s 2018 World Series run. He came through in big moments, including starting the clinching games of both the American League Championship Series and the Fall Classic.

While it must’ve felt good to silence the many doubters, Price actually didn’t put too much weight on proving people wrong. During an appearance on ex-NFL wide receiver Earl Bennett’s podcast, Price explained what actually felt good to him.

“It definitely feels good, but to me it’s not about proving people wrong,” Price said, via WEEI.com. “It’s about proving myself right. That’s my whole thing.”

Price acknowledged that he did, indeed, hear some of the talk about him, which should come as little surprise. But he detailed how the performances he turned in this playoff run were what he had in mind when he signed a seven-year deal with Boston.

“I don’t care what people say,” Price said. “You hear some of it, yeah. So be it. It comes with the territory. It’s part of where I signed. It’s a big part of how much money I signed for and I understand to have the struggles that I’d had in October I guess leading up to my third start this year … and then Game 5 in Houston and two starts in the World Series, that’s how I envisioned myself pitching in October.

“To be able to get to that point and be able to step up the way that myself and my teammates did, and for us to be able to be World Series champions, that was the whole thing to me.”

After winning the World Series, Price declined to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, meaning he’ll be with the Red Sox for the next four seasons. Given the talent the Red Sox possess and the likelihood they remain a contender in the next few years, Price very well may have a few more opportunities to rewrite the postseason narrative.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images