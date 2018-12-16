NBA Rumors: Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Still Has ‘Focus’ On Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard’s first season with the Toronto Raptors has been a rousing success, but it reportedly hasn’t convinced him to commit to life north of the border.

Leonard, a Los Angeles native, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Rumors of the superstar forward planning to sign with an L.A. team have persisted ever since he was traded to the Raptors last offseason. And during Friday’s episode of the “Woj & Lowe show” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Toronto still is nervous about Leonard potentially jumping ship next summer.

“They can’t change the geography. They can’t change the weather in Toronto. Those were always the things against them in this,” Wojnarowski said. “Home and L.A. has been the focus for Kawhi Leonard through all of this.”

Yeah, that’s not good for the Raptors.

Led by Leonard, Toronto has jumped out to an Eastern Conference-leading 23-8 start. In addition to his usual all-world defense, Leonard is contributing 26.2 points, 8.2 rebounds 3.0 assists per game.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images