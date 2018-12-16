Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are hoping to get back in the win column, but in order to do so they’ll have to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

The Buffalo Sabres will roll into town with a share of the East’s third-most points as they take on the Bruins on Sunday at TD Garden.

Boston was riding a three-game win streak before getting halted by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Since head coach Bruce Cassidy revamped the lines last weekend, the injury-riddled Bruins have seen more success on the offensive end, namely with David Krejci as the top line center.

The B’s are expected to skate the same lines and pairings as Friday’s game, with Tuukka Rask getting the nod in net.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Sunday night’s Bruins-Sabres game.

BOSTON BRUINS (17-11-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (19-9-5)

Jeff Skinner — Jack Eichel — Sam Reinhart

Conor Sheary — Casey Mittelstadt — Kyle Okposo

Tage Thompson — Vladimir Sobotka — Jason Pominville

Evan Rodrigues — Johan Larsson — Zemgus Girgensons

Rasmus Dahlin — Zach Bogosian

Marco Scandella — Rasmus Ristolainen

Brendan Guhle — Matt Hunwick

Linus Ullmark

