Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are hoping to get back in the win column, but in order to do so they’ll have to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
The Buffalo Sabres will roll into town with a share of the East’s third-most points as they take on the Bruins on Sunday at TD Garden.
Boston was riding a three-game win streak before getting halted by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Since head coach Bruce Cassidy revamped the lines last weekend, the injury-riddled Bruins have seen more success on the offensive end, namely with David Krejci as the top line center.
The B’s are expected to skate the same lines and pairings as Friday’s game, with Tuukka Rask getting the nod in net.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Sunday night’s Bruins-Sabres game.
BOSTON BRUINS (17-11-4)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes
Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
John Moore–Steven Kampfer
Tuukka Rask
BUFFALO SABRES (19-9-5)
Jeff Skinner — Jack Eichel — Sam Reinhart
Conor Sheary — Casey Mittelstadt — Kyle Okposo
Tage Thompson — Vladimir Sobotka — Jason Pominville
Evan Rodrigues — Johan Larsson — Zemgus Girgensons
Rasmus Dahlin — Zach Bogosian
Marco Scandella — Rasmus Ristolainen
Brendan Guhle — Matt Hunwick
Linus Ullmark
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
