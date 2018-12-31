NFL Rumors: Patriots Coordinators Linked To These Head Coaching Vacancies

Unsurprisingly, NFL teams want in on a piece of the New England Patriots’ magic.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores reportedly have been requested to interview for numerous head-coaching openings.

McDaniels has been linked to the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Bengals requested an HC interview with Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Patriots' DC Brian Flores for head coach, per league source. Packers also requested permission to interview Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels for HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Flores has been linked to the Packers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, according to Schefter.

Miami Dolphins requested an HC interview with Patriots' DC Brian Flores, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Broncos just requested permission to interview Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Flores also could gain interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

More from @gmfb: Why #Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores could have four requests quickly (watch the #Bucs) and has decisions to make this week. Also, notes on Josh McDaniels and Mike Munchak, who I’m told would consider the #Broncos job after backing out on #Cardinals last year. pic.twitter.com/3LmgDwDqG7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018

McDaniels was the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009 to 2010 and spent a year as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator. Otherwise, he’s been in the Patriots’ organization from 2001 to 2008 and 2012 to 2018.

Flores is a first-year play-caller. He’s been in the Patriots’ organization in various roles since 2004.

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was hired as the Detriot Lions’ head coach last offseason. Prior to Patricia, the last Patriots coordinator to be pried away was former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was hired as head coach of the Houston Texans in 2012 and remains in that position.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images