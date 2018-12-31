Here’s Latest Bruins Injury, Lineup News Ahead Of Winter Classic

It’s now a bit clearer who will — and won’t — be on the Notre Dame Stadium ice Tuesday for the Bruins.

Boston is set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic. With some players’ statuss up in the air over the past few days, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy shed some light on who will be dressing for game.

Top-line winger Brad Marchand (upper-body injury) “looks good to go,” while Charlie McAvoy (lower-body) will be out. The hope, however, is that McAvoy will be ready to play in Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask — who played well in Saturday’s comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres — has been tabbed as the starter for the game. Although this is not new information, David Backes also will be out for the Winter Classic as he serves a three-game suspension.

Here’s a look at the lines and defensive pairings from Monday’s practice. Since there won’t be a morning skate Tuesday, this likely is how the Bruins will line up against the Blackhawks barring an unforeseen change.

#NHLBruins practice lines: Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – JFK

Heinen – Kuraly – Wagner

Nordstrom – Cave – Acciari/Donato

Backes Chara – Carlo

Krug – Moore

Grzelcyk – Miller

Kampfer Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2018

This will be the Bruins’ third Winter Classic. They’re 1-1-0 on New Year’s Day, beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Fenway Park in 2010, then getting dusted by the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016.

