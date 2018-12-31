NFL Wild Card Round Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For Each Game

The matchups are set, and the NFL postseason is ready to begin.

After a thrilling, albeit chaotic, Week 17, we now know which 12 teams will be making a run at Super Bowl LIII.

That quest begins Saturday, with eight teams set to fight it out in next weekend’s Wild Card Round. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will kick off the action Saturday afternoon, followed by the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Then on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Baltimore Ravens, with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles rounding out the weekend at Soldier Field.

Here are the complete Wild Card Round betting lines, per OddsShark:

Updated NFL Wild Card lines (@betonline_ag): IND @ HOU -2.5

SEA @ DAL -2.5

LAC @ BAL -2.5

PHI @ CHI -5.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 31, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images