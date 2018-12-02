Panthers Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Can Cam Newton power the Carolina Panthers to a postseason berth?

If the Panthers (6-5) want any chance of playing past Week 17, they’re going to have to win Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7). Carolina is coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the Buccaneers enter this NFC South matchup after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

The NFC playoff race is heating up with at least five teams vying for the second Wild Card slot. The Panthers are on the outside looking in but that could change with a good performance Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images