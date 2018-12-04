Patrick Mahomes Offers Appropriate Reaction To Kareem Hunt Video

Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in the wake of TMZ sharing a video that showed the running back shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel in February.

While the 23-year-old spent his Sunday asking for forgiveness in a one-on-one interview on ESPN, his former team had to contend with the Oakland Raiders.

After Kansas City’s win over Oakland, the Chiefs were asked about the video of Hunt and his absence from the team. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered the appropriate reaction to the incident.

“I saw the stuff that happened, and we don’t do those things,” Mahomes said, via The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “At the same time, I know we have to move forward.”

Mahomes also noted he has spoken to Hunt but wouldn’t divulge information.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing last season, went unclaimed on waivers Monday and is a free agent. If he is signed by a team before his suspension is announced then he will revert back to the Commissioner Exempt list which is the NFL’s version of administrative leave. The NFL continues to investigate the incident and reportedly is looking into other incidents with Hunt. Commissioner Roger Goodell likely will not announce the punishment until the offseason, which means Hunt’s season is over.

