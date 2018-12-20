Patriots Injury Report: Here’s Why Cordarrelle Patterson Missed Practice

An illness kept New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson out of Thursday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report.

It was the first missed practice of the season for Patterson, who, if healthy, likely will see his role grow this weekend against the Buffalo Bills with fellow wideout Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely.

Patterson was the only player absent from practice. Two players were listed as limited: tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and special teamer Brandon King (knee).

Gronkowski, who missed three games with ankle and back ailments earlier this season, had been off the injury report since Dec. 5. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots will practice again Friday before hosting the Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

