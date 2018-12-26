Patriots Practice Report: Cordarrelle Patterson Returns After Leaving Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was back on the practice field Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

Patterson appeared to injure his knee when he slammed in on the turf during a kickoff return. He played on the ensuing offensive possession but then left the game and did not return.

Patterson, who racked up 66 rushing yards on four carries before his injury, briefly exited toward the locker room before returning and spending the remainder of the game on the sideline. He has played in every game this season.

The Patriots did not wear practice jerseys during Wednesday’s walkthrough, making it difficult to decipher which players were present and which were not. Exact attendance will become clear when the team releases its injury report Wednesday afternoon.

New England is preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday in its regular-season finale.

