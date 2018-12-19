Patriots Sign Offensive Tackle To Practice Squad Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots made an addition to their practice squad Wednesday, signing undrafted rookie offensive tackle Toby Weathersby.

Weathersby signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after the draft and played in the preseason — including 11 snaps in a game against New England — but was placed on injured reserve on cutdown day and was released a month later. He reportedly worked out for the Patriots in early October but did not sign.

Weathersby, who has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, took over the practice squad spot previously held by offensive tackle Eric Smith, who signed with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

The Patriots made frequent practice squad transactions early in the season but had been completely quiet on that front for a full month until Smith’s departure and Weathersby’s arrival.

Before this week, New England had not altered its practice squad since signing wide receiver Damoun Patterson on Nov. 11.

The Patriots’ practice squad currently consists of Weathersby, Patterson, quarterback Danny Etling, defensive tackle Frank Herron, edge rushers Trent Harris and Ufomba Kamalu, linebacker Calvin Munson, offensive lineman Cole Croston, cornerback Jomal Wiltz and tight end Stephen Anderson.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in their second-to-last game of the regular season.

