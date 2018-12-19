LeBron James’ Basketball Advice To Son Proves He’s Terrific Sports Dad

LeBron James forged his reputation as a good teammate years ago, and he’s now doing the same thing as a sports parent.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar wowed his Instagram followers with a video he posted Wednesday that shows him offering his youngest son, Bryce, some basketball tips following one of his games. The video quickly went viral, presumably because it’s so darn positive and includes advice every player should take to heart.

.@KingJames made sure his son Bryce knew his value on the court 👏 pic.twitter.com/E2r7CP6rNM — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2018

Bryce James, 11, likely will enjoy playing his next game due to the advice he received during the touching father-son moment.

If all sports parents would offer wisdom like this to their children, the world might be a kinder, gentler place.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images