Scott Boras Addresses Bryce Harper Market, Says Yankees Still Are In

Scott Boras always is bound to draw a lot of attention during the Major Baseball Winter Meetings.

That didn’t change at all this year in Las Vegas, as the super agent spoke in front of a hoard of media members Wednesday.

Boras addressed a number of issues surrounding his many clients, but most of the talk centered on superstar free agent Bryce Harper.

Boras didn’t give much clarity to when the 26-year old could reach an agreement.

Boras on Harper: “We’ve had meetings and conversations with clubs…we could be meetings away from a deal, or we could be weeks away.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) December 12, 2018

The agent did say that conversations have gone far enough where Harper is doing his homework on prospective teams.

Scott Boras said a club’s long-term outlook is very important when considering a fit and confirmed that Harper has been studying up on the farm system and organizational strength of the teams pursuing him — James Fegan (@JRFegan) December 12, 2018

Perhaps the biggest highlight of Boras’ press conference was his indication that the New York Yankees are not out on the Harper sweepstakes, despite claims to the contrary from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on Monday.

Scott Boras, on Harper & the Yankees: "When the nurse walks in the room with a thermometer, the issue is not what the thermometer says that day, the issue is what's the health of the patient when they're ready to leave the hospital. And they're not ready to leave the hospital." pic.twitter.com/Nqf4xVHX3y — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) December 12, 2018

Whether the Yankees will remain in the hunt for Harper is yet to be seen, but the All-Star remains the biggest prize on the free-agent market alongside shortstop Manny Machado, who has also been linked to the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images