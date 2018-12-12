Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics have been rolling lately, and they’ll be in search of their seventh straight win Wednesday night in the nation’s capital.

The C’s will pay a visit to the Washington Wizards in a clash of squads that have formed a bit of a rivalry over recent years. Playoff matchups and contentious battles lately have led these two sides to play with an added touch of animosity, so even though Washington sits at 11-16, this likely will be an exciting tilt.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Wizards online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images