Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Kyrie Irving Has Best Handles In NBA History

Kyrie Irving regularly carves up opposing defenders with ease, and arguably is the best ball handler in the NBA at the moment.

But is it possible he has the best handles in league history? In Shannon Sharpe eyes, yes.

Few active NBA players in the have the ability to create their own shot or get to the rim quite like Irving, and since he broke into the league he’s proven to be a handful to defend regardless of who he is going up against.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Sharpe explained to co-host Skip Bayless why Irving — not Isiah Thomas, Stephon Marbury or Allen Iverson — is the best ever.

"Kyrie is as good of a handler of the ball that we have ever seen. Isiah could handle the ball, but not like him. Stephon Marbury handled the ball, but not like him. AI had the crossover, but as far as just handles, no one in NBA history can do what Kyrie does." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/6cDmmY9hUQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 12, 2018

There’s some sound logic there, although legitimate cases could be made for any of those guys, as well as some others.

Regardless of who you think is best, it’s clear Irving is capable of quite a bit of sorcery when he has the ball in his hands.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images