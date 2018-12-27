Shannon Sharpe Predicts How Much Longer Tom Brady Will Play For Patriots

Will 2019 mark Tom Brady’s final season with the New England Patriots?

Shannon Sharpe thinks so.

Brady said this week on Westwood One radio that he “absolutely” believes he’ll play next season and hopes to extend his career beyond that. Sharpe has doubts about Brady’s long-term future in New England, though, even suggesting Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that head coach Bill Belichick will need to leave in order for the Patriots quarterback to stick around beyond 2019.

"I believe Tom Brady plays one more year in New England. Now I believe if he's going to play longer than that, one or two things need to happen, and that is Coach Belichick leaves. … We had the same dilemma with Joe Montana and Coach Bill Walsh." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/nJX48gvpHA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 27, 2018

Brady has said several times he’d like to play into his mid-40s, and that goal didn’t seem too unreasonable last season after he led the Patriots to another Super Bowl berth and earned NFL MVP honors. But now, the 41-year-old is in the midst of an up-and-down campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see how Belichick approaches the situation, especially if he really did want to keep Jimmy Garoppolo over Brady before trading the former to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images