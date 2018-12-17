Steelers’ Chris Boswell Deletes Twitter After Homophobic Tweets Surface

Chris Boswell’s past mistakes are haunting him alongside his present gaffes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker deleted his Twitter account Sunday night, presumably because some of his past Tweets, which included homophobic and racially charged language drew attention on the social network. Steelers fans angry at Boswell’s performances — he has converted just 61.1 percent of field goals and missed five extra-point attempts this season — brought his tweets from 2012 and 2013 to the surface, according to 12Up.com’s Adam Weinrib.

Twitter users no longer can view tweets from Boswell’s account, @WizardOfBoz09, but Weinrib posted screenshots of six of the messages on 12Up.com.

Boswell’s Instagram account remains active, but he deleted and disabled all comments from his page.

Whether the Steelers discipline or even ultimately release him remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images