Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Apologizes For Game-Ending Fumble Vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger of missing the playoffs after their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is putting the blame on himself.

Pittsburgh had the ball and was down 31-28 with 1:25 remaining in the game and tried to get into field goal range. Smith-Schuster was hit and fumbled on the Saints’ 34-yard-line. New Orleans recovered, ultimately sealing the victory.

After the play, the wide receiver clearly was upset with himself, and he continued that trend Monday when he took to social media to apologize to Steelers’ fans.

“When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide. I’m sorry,” he captioned the tweet. “That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again.”

Despite the self-criticism, the 22-year-old had a solid game for the Black and Yellow with 11 catches and 115 yards, and also made NFL history. But now his team’s playoff chances lay in the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

The loss gave the Saints the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Cleveland needs to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road in order for the Steelers to make the postseason.

