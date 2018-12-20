Stevan Ridley Calls Out Trey Flowers After Patriots’ Loss To Steelers

Stevan Ridley isn’t done barking at his former team just yet.

Ridley, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and played three-plus seasons in New England, got a bit of revenge last Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Pats at Heinz Field. The veteran running back wasn’t a huge factor in the Week 15 contest — rushing for just 16 yards on three carries — but he admitted a victory over his former club felt “awesome.”

Ridley’s lone highlight of the game came via a pretty bizarre sequence. After a three-yard fourth-quarter rush, Ridley’s cleat, which came off at the start of the play, was launched downfield by Trey Flowers.

You can watch Flowers show off his arm here.

In fairness to Ridley, it was a pretty unnecessary move by Flowers. As such, the former Patriot decided to rib the young defensive end on Twitter as part of a Throwback Thursday post.

“Umm… 98 Why you gotta throw my cleat bro? Oh you maaad. You BIG mad. # ThRoWbACkThUrSdAY” Ridley’s tweet read, coupled with a photo of the play.

One can imagine Flowers’ frustration level at the time, as the Patriots were close to being tabbed with their second straight loss. The Steelers, on the other hand, snapped their losing streak at three and got their playoff push back on track.

New England will look to get back in the win column Sunday when it welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports