Shannon Sharpe Voices Strong Support For Josh Gordon In Substance-Abuse Battle

Shannon Sharpe ignored his vast base of football knowledge in offering advice to Josh Gordon.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and current FOX Sports analyst sympathized with the New England Patriots wide receiver on Thursday’s episode of “Undisputed,” telling him to forget about football and focus on returning to peak mental health.

Sharpe advised Gordon to do so following the NFL’s announcement of his indefinite suspension for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

“… every day is a battle for him (Gordon),” Sharpe said. “He can win 100 days straight, but on the 101st day, he might suffer a setback.”

"I just wish he gets better for Josh. Forget the NFL, the NFL is just a small part of your actual life — it's what you do, but it's not who you are. Josh needs to get healthy for Josh … and I just wish him the best." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/MTGAkypmj3 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 20, 2018

Gordon battled substance-abuse and mental health issues during his six-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, receiving multiple suspensions from the team and league, and checking himself into a rehab facility in 2016. The Browns traded him to the Patriots in September, and he had performed well in New England, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in his first 11 games with the team.

But Thursday’s startling turn of events re-trained the NFL community’s focus on Gordon’s well-being, with the likes of Sharpe and other commentators wishing him the best as he continues his battle with substance abuse.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images