This Photo Of Celtics’ Robert Williams Dunking Is Downright Ridiculous

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when Robert Williams III has the ball in a Boston Celtics practice.

The Boston Celtics forward doesn’t get a ton of playing time during games, but it’s certainly not for a lack of jumping ability. In fact, Williams just might be the most athletically gifted individual on the entire roster.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at this photo of the Texas A&M product dunking during a recent practice.

Now those are some serious ups.

Williams has appeared in just eight games this season, and is averaging just 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The 2018 first-round pick has shown flashes in his limited opportunities, though, and could see his role increase as the season progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images