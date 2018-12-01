Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

Boston hasn’t been a friendly place for the Detroit Red Wings, and the Bruins are hoping to keep it that way as they look for their fourth win in five games.

The Red Wings, who sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, have lost 11 straight games at TD Garden, which will play host to the Original Six matchup Saturday night.

Having been decimated by injuries all season, the Bruins will get a skater back Saturday night, as Brandon Carlo is expected to dress after missing the previous nine games with an upper-body injury. He will slot into the top pairing on the right alongside Torey Krug. Steven Kampfer will be scratched as a result.

David Krejci, who lost some teeth while being on the receiving end of a big hit Thursday night, will be in the lineup without issue, meaning Boston will roll with the same forward groupings as its shootout win over the New York Islanders.

Tuukka Rask will start in goal for the Bruins, while Jimmy Howard gets the nod in net for Detroit.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins-Red Wings game.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-7-4)

Brad Marchand — Colby Cave — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Donato — Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk

Jeremy Lauzon — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (11-11-3)

Anthony Mantha — Dylan Larkin — Justin Abdelkader

Andreas Athanasiou — Frans Nielsen — Gustav Nyquist

Michael Rasmussen — Luke Glendening — Tyler Bertuzzi

Thomas Vanek — Jacob de la Rose — Cristoffer Ehn

Niklas Kronwall — Mike Green

Danny DeKeyser–Nick Jensen

Jonathan Ericsson — Dennis Cholowski

Jimmy Howard

