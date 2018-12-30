Tom Brady’s New Year’s Resolution Will Make Bill Belichick, Patriots Fans Happy

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Monday, people across the world will be promising themselves to be better in 2019. To work out more, to eat healthier, to ascend to the next level in their career, etc.

Well, Tom Brady is just like everyone else.

Sort of.

The Patriots quarterback was asked what his New Year’s resolution would be following New England’s 38-3 dismantling of the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

So, what would the 41-year-old NFL legend like to do differently during the next calendar year?

“Less interceptions, more touchdowns,” Brady said after the game. “That’d be it.”

Brady, who has struggled in December amid rumors he was playing on a partially torn MCL, looked like his old self Sunday, going 24-for-33 for 250 yards and four touchdowns to help the Patriots secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

A year after winning the NFL MVP Award while throwing for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions, Brady finished the 2018 campaign with similar numbers, throwing for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

While TB12 wasn’t his sharpest down the stretch, he looked to be in prime playoff form Sunday, and that’s bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images