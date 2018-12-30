Colts Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

The NFL regular season will conclude with what essentially is a play-in game.

With the Houston Texans winning Sunday afternoon to claim the AFC South, the “Sunday Night Football” tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will settle who the final wild card team in the AFC is.

Both teams currently sit at 9-6, and with all other berths locked up, whichever team emerges victorious will find themselves playing in the postseason next week.

It should be a fun one.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Titans.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images