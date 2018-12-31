Twitter Roasts Cowboys’ Jason Garrett For Use Of Starters In Meaningless Game

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday as NFC East champions and had no rhyme or reason to play their starters deep into Week 17’s meaningless game against the New York Giants.

But that didn’t stop Jason Garrett from doing just that.

By doing so, the Cowboys head coach risked injury to players such as Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley. Dallas did, however, rest Ezekiel Elliot. But the move prompted Cowboys fans to take to social media to light Garrett up, clearly disapproving of the lineup he rolled onto the field and into the fourth quarter.

JUST MAKES ME SICK. JASON GARRETT PLAYS HIS STARTERS INTO THE 4TH Q OF A MEANINGLESS GAME … AND NOW VANDER ESCH HAS A KNEE INJURY. I KNOW HE WALKED OFF, BUT YOU CAN SEE ON HIS FACE THIS IS NOT GOOD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2018

Jason Garrett trying that hard to get to 10-6 was something special — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 30, 2018

Jason Garrett is an absolute psychopath for having Dak Prescott still in this game after what just happened to Leighton Vander Esch — Big Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) December 30, 2018

Maybe Jason Garrett doesn’t know #Cowboys have playoff game in six or seven days. Dak opens third quarter of meaningless game as QB. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) December 30, 2018

I think we need to show Jason Garrett a movie called “Friday Night Lights” I don’t care if Dak wants to play all game. — Edgar Cisneros (@bubbacisneros) December 30, 2018

More awful game management decisions by Jason Garrett. Jerry Jones should force him to play quarterback in the 4th quarter. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 30, 2018

Dak Prescott getting sacked, taking big hits. What is Jason Garrett trying to prove here? This is absolute insanity. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 30, 2018

Jason Garrett should be fired regardless of the division championship — Chris Bennett (@chrisgb00) December 30, 2018

For what it’s worth, which isn’t much, the Cowboys beat their rival Giants by a narrow score of 36-35.

