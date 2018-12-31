Twitter Roasts Cowboys’ Jason Garrett For Use Of Starters In Meaningless Game

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday as NFC East champions and had no rhyme or reason to play their starters deep into Week 17’s meaningless game against the New York Giants.
But that didn’t stop Jason Garrett from doing just that.
By doing so, the Cowboys head coach risked injury to players such as Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley. Dallas did, however, rest Ezekiel Elliot. But the move prompted Cowboys fans to take to social media to light Garrett up, clearly disapproving of the lineup he rolled onto the field and into the fourth quarter.
For what it’s worth, which isn’t much, the Cowboys beat their rival Giants by a narrow score of 36-35.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
