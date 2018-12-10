Vikings Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

It’s been a wild week of football, and the Monday night contest almost certainly will continue that trend.

The Minnesota Vikings are out in the Pacific Northwest for a tilt with the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of teams looking to get in the postseason most likely by way of a wild card berth.

The Vikings are coming off a loss to the New England Patriots, while the Seahawks throttled the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks online:

When: Monday, Dec. 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images