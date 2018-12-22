Villanova Vs. UConn Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Two of the biggest programs in the northeast are set to meet on basketball’s biggest stage Saturday.

Former Big East rivals Villanova and UConn will meet at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats have taken a step back after last season’s national championship and have lost back-to-back games, including a shocking defeat against Penn. UConn has exceeded expectations thus far under first-year coach Dan Hurley and look to finish non-conference play with a marquee win.

Here’s how to watch Villanova vs. UConn.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images