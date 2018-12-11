Watch Celtics’ Robert Williams Block Anthony Davis, Electrify TD Garden Crowd

BOSTON — Robert Williams III left his mark early on in Monday’s game.

With the Boston Celtics suffering from a multitude of injuries, the rookie big man was given an opportunity and made the most of it in a big way.

Williams was granted the unenviable task of guarding New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, a matchup the visitors immediately attempted to exploit.

The rookie didn’t back down, however, electrifying the TD Garden crowd by blocking Davis in the paint.

Insane.

