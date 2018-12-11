Here’s How Joe Montana Feels About Tom Brady Taking Over As The GOAT

Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area idolizing Joe Montana, and now he occupies rarified air with the legendary quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller was seen as the greatest quarterback in NFL history for more than two decades until Brady joined him in the GOAT debate after piloting the New England Patriots to eight Super Bowl appearances and five titles during the first 18 years of his career.

So, how does Montana feel about TB12 being mentioned as the GOAT in some circles? Well, the legendary quarterback spoke to Bleacher Report’s “Stick To Football” podcast and gave a pretty diplomatic answer to the GOAT question.

“Eh, everybody wants that title I think,” Montana said. “I think it’s really hard to give anyone that title. Tom obviously has had a tremendous career and I have a lot of respect for what he’s done and all he’s accomplished. You know, everybody tried to compare us and there’s just no comparison. The way I look at it, I mean if you go back and try to compare when I played to guys who played long before me if you look at Otto Graham and Sammy Baugh, those guys were way ahead of their time in what they were able to accomplish. You can hardly find film on them, but you know, the game is forever changing and I just say enjoy everyone for what it’s worth. Yeah, I’m just happy to be in the conversation, but obviously, Tom is just putting up stupid numbers so it’s going to be hard for anybody to catch him I think.”

Brady, of course, still is trying to add to his illustrious résumé and one more Lombardi Trophy just might push him past his boyhood idol.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images