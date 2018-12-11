Red Sox’s Alex Cora Credits Success To ‘People Around Me’ After 2018 Season

Alex Cora’s first year as the manager of the Boston Red Sox couldn’t have gone any better. But he knows he couldn’t have done it by himself.

Cora’s Sox won a franchise-best 108 games en route to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to capture the World Series championship. He paraded around the streets of Boston celebrating the victory and saw multiple Red Sox players take home awards.

Cora, in an interview with The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, said his mother told him he was a “good baseball player,” but would make “a better manager.” Though the words stuck with him throughout the season, it was Game 1 of the World Series when Cora may really have believed his mother.

(“But) I was thinking about it this year. I was like, damn, this is freaking nuts, you know?,” the skipper told Jennings. “I had a moment, honestly, when (Eduardo Nunez) hit the (pinch-run) homer. I was like, ‘Holy s–t! What’s going on here?’”

Cora always gave credit where credit was due after games and always praised his players, never being the one to take credit for the wins. While he believes he’ll be successful regardless of where he is, Cora, once again, didn’t shoulder 100 percent of the success.

“I do believe that everything that is happening is because of the people around me and the organizations I’ve been in, and it’s a product of everything,” he said. “But at the same time, I do believe that where I’m at, we’re going to be successful. And not only because of me. It’s because of what we have around.”

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images