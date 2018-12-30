Watch Patrick Mahomes (Appropriately) Record 50th Touchdown With 89-Yard Bomb

Chalk up another accolade for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback further bolstered his MVP campaign Sunday, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes’ milestone moment came on an absolute missile, with the 23-year-old hitting Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders.

On third-and-10, Mahomes dropped back out of the shotgun nearing his own end zone, stepped up in the pocket and launched a bomb off his back foot, hitting Robinson in stride near midfield.

Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to reach the milestone, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Manning was the last quarterback to hit 50, throwing 55 touchdowns with the Denver Broncos in 2013. Brady was the first to do it, throwing 50 in 2007.

The Kansas City signal caller also became the sixth player in league history to eclipse 5,000 passing yards in a season, capping what has been one of the most impressive seasons under center for a first-year starter ever.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images