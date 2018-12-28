Why Cris Carter Still Trusts Celtics This Season Despite Slow Start

The Rockets defeated the Celtics 127-113 on Thursday night, but Cris Carter still trusts Boston more than Houston moving forward.

Why? Well, look no further than Boston’s overall talent and Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who has proven he can get the most out of his players when the stakes are raised come playoff time.

Here’s what Carter said Friday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing Boston’s potential:

"[The Celtics] have 45 games to be able to get it together — this is the season."@criscarter80 on why he trusts the Celtics moving forward pic.twitter.com/Yk0IPkEwV9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 28, 2018

The Celtics have underachieved this season, going 20-14 in their first 34 games. But so have several other NBA teams, including the Rockets. That doesn’t mean Boston can’t right the ship and make noise in the playoffs.

The C’s surprised a lot of skeptics last season by advancing to their second straight Eastern Conference finals despite not having Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Who’s to say Coach Stevens can’t work his magic again in 2019?

