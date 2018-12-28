Winter Classic: Watch Hockey Rink Construction At Notre Dame Stadium

Here’s some proof Notre Dame really will stage the NHL Winter Classic in 2019.

The NHL on Friday morning released a mesmerizing time-lapse video of the rink construction at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Crews are busy beavers, turning one of college football’s iconic venues into an NHL-grade outdoor arena, which will stage Tuesday’s Boston Bruins versus Chicago Blackhawks game.

That moment when hallowed football gridiron becomes hockey heaven. Watch as the rink for the 2019 Winter Classic gets built at historic Notre Dame Stadium! pic.twitter.com/RJ8k1aNEG5 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) December 28, 2018

The New Year’s Day contest represents the Bruins’ third appearance in the Winter Classic and their first since 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images