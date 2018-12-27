Why Damien Woody Believes Patriots Might Regret Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Tom Brady plans to play in 2019 and beyond, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn’t performed up to his usual high level in 2018. He’ll turn 42 before next season.

This begs the question: Do the Patriots regret trading Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo, who was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers in October 2017, was limited to just three games this season before tearing his ACL in September, but he’s just 27 years old and has shown glimpses of being a legitimate franchise quarterback. As such, former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody, who spent five seasons in New England from 1999 to 2003, wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots have some regret with Brady taking a noticeable step back at age 41.

Here’s what Woody said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” while discussing Brady’s future with Tedy Bruschi and Ryan Hollins:

It’s not outlandish to think the Jimmy G trade isn’t sitting well with Bill Belichick, who might’ve wanted to keep Garoppolo over Brady, depending on who/what you believe. Brady’s numbers are down this season — his 19th in the NFL — and he’s not getting any younger.

Then again, it’s not like Brady has completely fallen off a cliff, and the Patriots still have a chance to secure a first-round bye this Sunday when they host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. So perhaps it’s a tad excessive to start throwing around the word “regret” when it comes to Garoppolo, who’s still relatively unproven despite his immense potential and hefty contract.

After all, what if Brady leads the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl title this season? It’s hard to imagine there being much regret in New England at that point.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images