Aaron Rodgers Took Danica Patrick Kayaking During New Zealand Vacation

You know what they say, “If you can’t make it to the Super Bowl, go kayaking in New Zealand.”

That’s how Aaron Rodgers appears to approach things, at least.

The Green Packers quarterback and his girlfriend, retired NASCAR star Danica Patrick, recently vacationed in New Zealand. It was romantic, beautiful and all that fun stuff.

At one point during the trip, Rodgers took Patrick kayaking at Milford Sound, a fiord in the southwest of New Zealand’s South Island.

Take a look:

Aw, that’s nice.

Speaking of nice, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are busy preparing for their Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Should Brady lead the Patriots to victory, he’ll have six Super Bowl victories compared to one for Rodgers.

