Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Regrets How He Handled Decision To Spurn Colts

A year ago, Josh McDaniels was preparing to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and the New England Patriots offensive coordinator isn’t happy with how he handled the situation.

As you know, McDaniels reneged on his agreement, deciding to leave the Colts in a lurch in favor of returning to New England to be OC for Tom Brady and Co.

McDaniels discussed his decision to turn down the Colts at the 11th hour Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night and he lamented how he handled the situation.

“It’s a lot that goes into it,” McDaniels said, via WEEI.com’s Ryan Hannable. “I think at the end of the day you have to make the best decision for yourself and your family. I’ve said this a number of times: The timing of all that stuff was not. … I wasn’t proud of any of that stuff.

“Really happy for their success in Indianapolis this year and a significant amount of respect for those guys and excited they had a good year, the year that they had, and a very, very bright future.”

McDaniels reportedly was in the running for head coaching jobs with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns this year, but both teams elected to go in a different direction. Still, the offensive guru would love another shot to lead a franchise.

“I can’t control (it),” McDaniels said. “I can only control what I do. It’s been a year. I think everybody has moved forward from that, and the decisions that are made are made, and there are a lot of things that go into those. I have a lot of things that are important in my life. If I have the chance to do that, I would love to, but I’m also supremely fortunate and really privileged to work for our organization and continue to try to do my best here at this place and compete on Sunday and do what I can do to help our team win.”

McDaniels has orchestrated a brilliant offensive game plan thus far in the postseason, and he’ll have his hands full Sunday when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

