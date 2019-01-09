Bill Belichick Corrects Reporter On Vague Question About Chargers Receivers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Make sure to do your research before asking New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a question during a news conference.

Belichick was asked Wednesday by a reporter if there were any similarities between Chargers receivers “Williams” and (Keenan) Allen prior to the Patriots’ divisional-round matchup with Los Angeles. There’s just one problem, though: The reporter had to be more specific.

Here was the full exchange.

Belichick: Williams?

Reporter: The wide receiver.

Belichick: There’s two of them (Tyrell and Mike).

Reporter: Mike?

Belichick did go on to answer the question extensively, though he initially gave the reporter a stare-down and head shake.

“Umm, look they have a very good receiving group,” Belichick said. “They’re big, fast. They’re hard to tackle after the catch. They make big plays down the field. Both the Williams are averaging about 15 yards a catch, something like that. Benjamin’s obviously an explosive guy who can score from anywhere on the field. Keenan Allen’s as good of a receiver as there is in the National Football League — big, quick, tough after the catch, hard guy to tackle, very good route runner, exceptional route runner, great hands, concentration.

“They have a great group of receivers, great group of tight ends, great group of backs. He uses all of them. So, it’s not one guy you have to stop, but clearly, Allen’s been the most productive receiver by far, but I don’t take anything away from those other guys.”

Mike Williams had 43 catches for 664 yards with 10 touchdowns this season, while Tyrell Williams had 41 receptions for 653 yards with five touchdowns. Mike Williams is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, while Tyrell Williams is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

They’re similar players, but there are two of them.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images