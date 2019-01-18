Lakers’ Michael Beasley Tries To Check Into NBA Game In Practice Shorts

Michael Beasley’s absent-mindedness cost him minutes but fueled the NBA community’s laughter Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward tried to check into his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder only to discover he still was wearing his black practice shorts, instead of the gold ones he should have been wearing with his uniform. TNT cameras recorded the hilarious moment in the first quarter when Beasley took off his warm-up pants, and someone at the scorers’ table informed him of his gaffe.

Michael Beasley tried to check in wearing his practice shorts! 😂#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/uw1izvCgtq — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) January 18, 2019

Beasley, 30, eventually entered the game. He played just under nine minutes and scored five points, grabbed two rebounds and added two assists in the Lakers’ 138-128 overtime win.

Few, if anyone, who watched the game will remember his buckets as much as they did his, um, wardrobe malfunction.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images