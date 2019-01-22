Broadcasting Wizard Tony Romo Predicts Where Bryce Harper Will Sign

Tony Romo dazzled NFL fans Sunday night with his performance in the broadcast booth during the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

The CBS broadcaster pulled play call after play call out of his hat down the stretch, seemingly predicting nearly every play the Patriots ran correctly.

The display inspired MLB super star free agent Bryce Harper to take to Twitter to comment on Romo’s wizardry in the booth.

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

And naturally, Romo replied, with a nod to his adopted hometown team.

Well… looks like you’ll be playing for the Texas @Rangers opening day 😉 https://t.co/xVw1LDnm18 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) January 22, 2019

And so it was … we guess Bryce Harper is a Ranger now.

OK, maybe not. But one thing is for sure, we’re looking forward to Romo’s call for Super Bowl LIII as the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Lansford/USA TODAY Sports