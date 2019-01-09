Bruins Notes: Here’s What Jake DeBrusk Had To Say About Odd Goal Vs. Wild

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk scored his 14th goal of the season Tuesday night, and he didn’t even need his stick to do it.

With 45 seconds left to play in the first period, the second-year winger put the exclamation point on Boston’s three-goal opening stanza with a pretty unusual goal.

Patrice Bergeron threw a puck toward the net with the Bruins on the power play. DeBrusk was situated at the near post, and as the puck elevated, he elected to jump. The puck hit his chest and caromed past Minnesota Wild netminder Alex Stalock.

The Bruins ultimately won 4-0.

So was it the oddest goal the 22-year-old has scored in his career?

“Yes, by far,” DeBrusk said after the game. “I haven’t taken one off the chest and into the net yet, so that’s probably my favorite one of the season so far.”

DeBrusk went on to explain what happened that led to him chesting in Boston’s third goal.

“I did actually (keep my stick down deliberately),” DeBrusk said. “I didn’t know if it was going to hit me in the face or — I didn’t know what was going to happen. So I just kind of originally wanted to tip it and I was gonna, but I just saw it come near the crossbar if that makes any sense and I just kind of turned. To be honest I don’t really know what I did, it just kind of went in. It was nice, it was nice to see that one go in. Obviously pretty shocked for sure”

As entertaining as the goal was, equally fascinating was his celebration, or lack thereof. Though in just his second pro season, DeBrusk has established himself as one of the league’s best celebrators, but after scoring, he just turned and smirked at Bergeron.

“Yeah, it was a weird one,” DeBrusk said. “It was something I had never done before so I didn’t actually know how to react. Usually I have pretty good celebrations, but at the same time I think it was just kind of one of those surprising things where it just went off your chest and in the net, and it is what it is.”

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Wild game:

— As he neared a month without a goal, Danton Heinen potted Boston’s first tally of the night.

The 23-year-old winger tipped in a wrist shot from John Moore at 5:23 for his fifth goal of the season and first since Dec. 11.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reunited the young line of Heinen, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Ryan Donato, and they played with plenty of energy. Though they got the least amount run out of the four lines, they have jelled well while playing together this season.

— With Charlie McAvoy still sidelined, Brandon Carlo and Zdeno Chara remained together on the top defensive pairing.

Carlo has played the best hockey of his career alongside Chara, and the 22-year-old explained Tuesday why they partner so well together.

“I think I hear his voice really well on the ice and we communicate as well as we can,” Carlo said. “We find each other in the right positions and overall I feel like we are starting to click more and more and find that chemistry and continue to build on that chemistry.”

McAvoy is set to skate with the team tomorrow in practice, meaning he could be nearing a return. When that time comes, Cassidy will have to determine if he wants to reunite McAvoy and Chara, or keep things as is and find a different partner for McAvoy.

— Moore, Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Torey Krug each had two assists, with Marchand and Bergeron adding a goal each.

— The Bruins now sit just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

If the Bruins are to win Thursday against the Washington Capitals and the Leafs fall to the New Jersey Devils, the two sides will be playing for second place in the division when they meet Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

