Bryce Harper Has Amazing Tweet About Tony Rom’s Broadcasting Wizardry

With spring training fast-approaching, we still have no idea where Bryce Harper will play next season.

But if anyone knows, it’s probably Tony Romo.

The CBS broadcaster put on a tour de force Sunday night, successfully predicting numerous plays during the New England Patriots’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It was the latest masterpiece in Romo’s brief, yet undeniably impressive broadcasting career.

At one point during Patriots-Chiefs, Harper fired off what might have been the tweet of the night.

Check this out:

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

Romo wasn’t the only person who left an impression on Harper.

The free agent slugger also couldn’t help but marvel at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who led his team to yet another Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady!🔥 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

Harper’s situation remains the dominant storyline of the Major League Baseball offseason. At this point, the front-runners appear to be the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

As for the Patriots, they now must prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Brady and the Patriots are looking to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy in 18 seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images