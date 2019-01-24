Celtics’ Brad Stevens Impressed With Marcus Morris’ Development

BOSTON — Marcus Morris is a 3-point-making machine as of late, but he wasn’t always this way.

The Boston Celtics forward is shooting a career-high 43 percent from distance and is 10th in NBA 3-point percentage heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Brad Stevens noted before the game how much Morris has developed since last season, adding the swingman is “learning where the best spots are” on the court.

“It’s a big part of development generally of anybody is making sure you’re learning where the best spots are, not just where there are spots,” the head coach said. “He’s done a good job of that and I … think that those strides have helped him. He’s such a smart player. He understands the game, he sees the next pass, he sees the play ahead. And he also is a home run hitter. So being able to balance being patient and making the next right play and letting it come back to you instead of swinging for the fences is hard for a competitor like that. But I think that hes figured it out and kudos to him. I think he’s shown great growth in that regard.”

Stevens has seen so much growth in the 29-year-old’s distance shots that he believes Morris should, without a doubt, be in the 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Game.

“He should be in it,” Stevens said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt. He’s shooting great, he deserves it. He makes tough ones, he makes them in a bunch of different ways and I think it’d be great if he got a chance to participate in that.”

The participants for the contest, which takes place Feb. 16 at Spectrum Center, have yet to be announced. So maybe if Morris can continue to build his case, he will represent the C’s in Charlotte, N.C.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images