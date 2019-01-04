Celtics Co-Owner Wyc Grousbeck Reveals Team’s Mindset On Trading For Superstar

After 37 games, the Boston Celtics sit at a mediocre 22-15 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The C’s were expected by many to be the class of the East this season, but they have failed to live up to their lofty expectations to this point. As Boston struggles to find consistency, talk of the Celtics dealing some of their young players and draft picks for another superstar (Anthony Davis) has begun to increase.

With the campaign almost halfway gone, would the Celtics try and complete their rebuild prior to the February deadline by adding another megastar for a run at the NBA title this season?

Co-owner Wyc Grousbeck spoke with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach about the organization’s mindset regarding a seismic trade, and he certainly didn’t rule it out.

“Well, this team is stacked with a lot of talented players on reasonable contracts, and a ton of draft picks,” Grousbeck said. “So that’s why our phone is already ringing. Our history is that we try to make the big deal and have gone for it. We try to put banners in the rafters. There’s only one so far (from this ownership group). We’d like to have another one up there, and that may require another move, or just continued growth with these guys. We’ll have to see.”

Of course, Davis reportedly is the prize the Celtics covet and Boston is unable to trade for him until July 1 unless they plan to deal Kyrie Irving to acquire him. With that scenario being highly unlikely, Boston might look shake things up a touch but a massive trade probably won’t occur until the summer if it happens at all.

