Isaiah Thomas Shouts Out Celtics’ Gordon Hayward After 35-Point Performance

Gordon Hayward had his best game in a Boston Celtics uniform Wednesday night, and one former member of the Green was fired up about the performance.

Hayward, who went scoreless in the Celtics’ loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, responded by dropping 35 points on 14 of 18 shooting in Boston’s 115-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden.

After the win, Hayward was doused in water by his teammates and got a shoutout from former Celtic Isaiah Thomas on Twitter.

So happy for @gordonhayward!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2019

Thomas has yet to see the floor this season for the Denver Nuggets as he continues to recover from the hip injury that has bothered him since the 2017 playoffs.

It was a much-needed showing for Hayward who has struggled to rediscover his All-Star form after suffering a gruesome leg injury to open last season.

The Celtics will need Hayward to continue to build off his monster performance against Minnesota. With the season almost halfway gone, the C’s sit at a mediocre 22-15 and have failed to find consistency on either end. The 28-year-old looks to be getting his groove back, and it couldn’t come at a better time for a Celtics team searching for a spark.

