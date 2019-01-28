Celtics Plagued By This Late No-Call In Tough Loss To Warriors

Officiating mishaps recently have been the talk of the sports world, and Saturday’s contest between two of the NBA’s best only will add fuel to the fire.

The Boston Celtics had their win streak halted at five with a 115-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. It was a thrilling game from start to finish, but if the referees kept a sharper eye down the stretch, it could have got a whole lot more interesting.

Stephen Curry effectively put the game out of reach when he sunk a pair of free throws to give the Warriors a four-point lead with 6.2 seconds left. But according to the Last Two Minute report, Curry never should have gotten to the charity stripe in the first place.

Last Two Minute report from Warriors/Cs says Curry should have been called for a travel with 7.9 seconds left, before he was fouled with GS leading by 2 points. No other missed or incorrect calls on the report. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 27, 2019

You can take a look at Curry’s non-called travel here.

Had the referees properly whistled Curry for the infraction, the Celtics would have had more than enough time to get up a potential game-tying or even game-winning shot. But hindsight is 20/20, and the Warriors now are winners of 10 straight.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports