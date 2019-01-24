Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Five Straight With 125-103 Victory Vs. Cavaliers

BOSTON — Make it five in a row for the Celtics.

Boston tallied 26 points from Terry Rozier, including a perfect 100 percent shooting in the first half, en route to a 125-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Rozier led all shooters in points, while Jaylen Brown (23), Gordon Hayward (18), Jayson Tatum (15), Marcus Morris (11) and Brad Wanamaker (11) also reached double digits. Cedi Osman paced the Cavs with 25 points, with Ante Zizic just behind him with 19. Boston held rookie stud Collin Sexton to 16 points.

The game was close for much of the first half, but the C’s broke it wide open in the third before running away with the victory.

With the win, the Celtics climbed, to 30-18, while the Cavs slipped to 9-40.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Aron Baynes

NOTHING BUT TERRY

Cleveland began the quarter on a 4-0 run before Rozier went on an absolute tear, draining the Celtics’ first eight points.

He began it with a 3-point shot to get the C’s on the board with 9:50 left in the opening quarter. He made a layup, drew an and-one and drained it to put Boston up 6-4.

Rozier takes it to the rack and gets the and-one bucket! pic.twitter.com/olh0EOCQwQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

Cleveland tied it 6-6 on a Sexton jumper before Rozier drained yet another bucket. Tatum finally scored points of his own with 6:56 left in the first.

It remained close in the opening 12 minutes thanks in large part to Rozier nailing down 16 of Boston’s 27 points, but it was Cleveland that took a slim 30-27 lead into the second quarter.

Rozier led all shooters with 16 points, including 11 in his first six minutes on the floor. Jordan Clarkson led the Cavs with eight buckets.

ROZIER CAN’T BE STOPPED

The game remained close as it did in the first, but Boston went on a 12-2 run thanks in part to Smart setting up a fast-break that resulted in a Brad Wanamaker three to make it 41-36.

Smart sets up the fast break with an over-the-head tip pass and Wanamaker caps it off with a 3! pic.twitter.com/097dAGcYCY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

Cleveland finally snapped the run, but Boston started a new 10-0 one over a span of three-plus minutes. Smart hit a three of his own and Morris continued to build the home team’s edge with a jumper that caused the Cavs to call a timeout with 5:54 remaining in the half. Ante Zizic broke Cleveland’s scoreless run with a dunk.

Boston was up 11 with two minutes left in the half and extended its lead to 14 after some beautifully executed ball movement resulted in a Rozier three.

Boston closed out the second quarter with another Rozier shot from distance to give the C’s a 65-50 heading into the break.

Rozier continued to lead all scorers with 22 points and remained perfect on the floor, shooting 8-for-8 from the field and 4-for4 from beyond the arc. Zizic led the Cavs with 14 points.

STRONG OFFENSE, DEFENSE CONTINUES

The C’s couldn’t find the rim in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third until Morris drained one from distance. He added two more on the next play to extend Boston’s lead to 70-52.

Cleveland tried to chip away at the lead, but the Celtics were just too much as Tatum finished off a steal with a dunk.

Tatum grabs the steal and throws down the fast-break dunk! pic.twitter.com/poyCgyQz6q — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

Fans at TD Garden also saw their first Robert Williams block of the night after draining his first points in the third.

The Cavs came within 13 with under two minutes left in the period, but Rozier continued his dominance by dropping another two points to bring the lead back to 15. Cleveland chipped its deficit down to 12 to close out the third quarter, 92-80.

C’s CLOSE IT OUT

The Celtics would not let the Cavaliers get close. Brown hit a fadeaway jumper before the Cavs were forced to call a timeout just 1:56 into the final 12 minutes when Boston went up 99-80.

The smooth fadeaway drops for JB! pic.twitter.com/b3ZJEG54vw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

Boston upped its lead to 21 with less than five minutes left in the game while Rozier continued to up his point total. Hayward made it 118-99 with 2:43 to go before Cleveland called another timeout.

Hayward hits the Cavs with a little Euro step finish for two! pic.twitter.com/7GiPxIWBqn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

Cleveland cracked the triple-digit, but it was much too late by that point, as Boston took home the 125-103 win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Scary Terry being Scary Terry.

Scary Terry at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/F8RMQjncBK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2019

UP NEXT

The Celtics continue their homestand Saturday when they welcome the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors to TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images