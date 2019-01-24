Patriots’ Adam Butler Sends Thanks To Tom Brady In Thoughtful Instagram Post

Adam Butler probably didn’t have the highest of hopes about his NFL career when he went undrafted in 2017.

Now, the 24-year-old defenseman lineman is less than two weeks away from playing in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Butler has appeared in all 32 regular-season games and five playoff contests for the Patriots since signing with New England as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2017 campaign. While the second-year pro certainly has earned his playing time, he knows how fortunate he is to be teammates with arguably the best quarterback who’s ever lived.

So shortly after the Patriots claimed their third straight AFC championship, Butler decided to take to Instagram and send a sincere thank you to Tom Brady.

“Dear Tom, you’ve changed my life forever and i can’t thank you enough! When I was a kid, I was oh so close to giving up football! Thank goodness I didn’t, because I probably never would have met the king(🐐12) himself! Thanks for changing my life yet again. 😭🙌🏾💯 Sincerely! Adam Butler,” Butler’s caption read.

One has to imagine Brady was appreciative of the kind words, but the star signal-caller shifted the praise in his response.

“You put the work in Adam!!!! So happy for you and your family!!!” Brady wrote in a comment.

After the Patriots fell a bit short last season, Butler will have the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time Feb. 3. when New England meets the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

